Thunderstorms with heavy rain this evening, cooler with showers tomorrow.

First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast.
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Shower and thunderstorms are tracking out of Illinois and Indiana this evening into southern Lower Michigan. Although currently severe, these storms will be weakening some as the approach Mid-Michigan this evening. Even though there is some weakening, storms will still produce heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning. Some storms may even produce small hail and gusty winds. Our threat for true severe weather may be low, but it is NOT zero!

Best chance for storms should be 9pm this evening - 2am Saturday. Rain exists the area after that and clouds will clear out for a time tomorrow morning as well. Temperatures will fall throughout the morning hours and through Saturday afternoon. We should be starting Saturday morning in the low 50s, falling into the low 40s and upper 30s by the afternoon.

Some rain showers, possibly mixed with snow at times, should traverse Mid-Michigan tomorrow beginning in the morning hours and lasting through the afternoon as well. Winds should be on the gusty side, up to 30-40mph.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening, tonight, tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon.

First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update
First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update
First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update
First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update
First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gymnastics coach at Bay Valley Academy has been suspended for two years by the U.S. Center...
Local gymnastics coach suspended amid misconduct allegations
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Ladd Perreault
Former foster care worker sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting client
Kildee on cancer diagnosis: I am going to get through this

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, March 31
Be prepared for a wet commute and bus stops!
Soggy Friday with rain & a chance of t-storms
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your Friday morning forecast.
First Alert: Friday Morning Forecast, March 31st
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, March 30