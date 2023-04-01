Thunderstorms with heavy rain this evening, cooler with showers tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Shower and thunderstorms are tracking out of Illinois and Indiana this evening into southern Lower Michigan. Although currently severe, these storms will be weakening some as the approach Mid-Michigan this evening. Even though there is some weakening, storms will still produce heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning. Some storms may even produce small hail and gusty winds. Our threat for true severe weather may be low, but it is NOT zero!

Best chance for storms should be 9pm this evening - 2am Saturday. Rain exists the area after that and clouds will clear out for a time tomorrow morning as well. Temperatures will fall throughout the morning hours and through Saturday afternoon. We should be starting Saturday morning in the low 50s, falling into the low 40s and upper 30s by the afternoon.

Some rain showers, possibly mixed with snow at times, should traverse Mid-Michigan tomorrow beginning in the morning hours and lasting through the afternoon as well. Winds should be on the gusty side, up to 30-40mph.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening, tonight, tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon.

First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

