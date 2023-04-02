Crime Stoppers, FBI offering reward for help to find fugitive

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for help to find a fugitive.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for help to find a fugitive.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for help to find a fugitive.

Investigators said Malik Fordham, also known as Leek, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened in Flint on May 27, 2021. On June 4th of that year, Crime Stoppers said Fordham was charged with several felonies and assault with intent to murder.

Investigators said he has ties to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Saginaw. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Fordham is five feet and 11 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has any information on his location and wants to remain anonymous can submit a trip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL. If that information leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

The FBI is also offering a of up to $5,000 for information, but anyone who submits a tip may not be considered anonymous.

