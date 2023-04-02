Increasing clouds and warm today, warmer with rain chances to start the week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started out Sunday morning rather chill in the middle-lower 20s for most and evening some middle teens across our northern counties, but we will be warming up quite nicely this afternoon thanks to plentiful early sunshine and a southerly breeze that will pull warmth into Mid-Michigan.

Temperatures this afternoon should make it into the middle-upper 40s with clouds moving back in. Expect mostly cloudy skies by this evening. Transitioning into tonight, we hold onto the cloud cover and the ‘warmth’ with temperatures only falling into the mid-upper 30s. Dry conditions, outside of a brief shower or two up north, are expected today and tonight.

Tomorrow starts out warm in the lower-middle 40s before we really warm up tomorrow afternoon into the middle-upper 50s! Skies will likely be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Shower chances increase Monday evening through Monday night, particularly for folks near and south of the Saginaw Bay.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

