Saginaw High alum creates scholarships for students

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw High School seniors can now apply for a $2500 scholarship to continue their studies, thanks to one Saginaw High alum who made it big while building a career in construction in Atlanta, Georgia.

From a humble background, Tracey McKether-Brown worked hard to get to where she is now.

“I was raised on the east side of saginaw by a single parent, by the name Emma Lois McKether. She worked hard, two jobs, for her six children. She instilled in us the importance of education,” Brown, the president and owner of Office Design Solutions, LLC said.

Now, the owner of a thriving construction business, she is giving back to the high school she said laid a foundation for her success.

“I have been very fortunate to have this construction company; to be able to succeed as a woman in this male-dominated field, and so, I not only want to encourage young children and young adults in Saginaw, but I also want to give them a gift back financially,” Brown said.

She started the scholarship program in 2022. This year she is doling out scholarships to four deserving seniors with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Applications can be found here and will be accepted until April 30th.

“Saginaw is where everything began. I really have a heart for Saginaw and the children there,” Brown said. “I want to say to the youth in Saginaw; you can do anything that you want to do. Pursue your dreams. No matter if you want to be a doctor, a lawyer, a teacher an entrepreneur, you can do it. No matter where you come from. You just have to have determination and of course get your education and you can go very far in life.”

