15-foot spoon stolen from Dairy Queen found in field near Phoenix school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A massive red spoon that was recently stolen from a Phoenix Dairy Queen has been found.

While playing Pokémon GO Monday morning, Phoenix resident Michael Foster spotted the 15-foot spoon in a field near Marc T. Atkinson Middle School, about two miles away from where it was taken. “I was very shocked,” Foster said. “I had just seen the story last night on Channel 3, and I can’t believe I was looking right at the spoon everybody’s been looking for.”

Photos that Foster posted to social media show Phoenix police responded, with a department spokesperson confirming that were called out around 8 a.m.

Tom, a man who lives nearby the school, said, “It was wild, couldn’t believe it. Just sitting there in the schoolyard.” A woman named Amy who lives not far from the Dairy Queen location from where the spoon was stolen said, “How do you steal a 15-foot red spoon and nobody notices?”

The 15-foot spoon was discovered in a school field Monday morning. (Courtesy: Michael Foster)

Last Saturday, March 25, someone called 911 to report the spoon had been taken from a DQ location near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Late last week, Silent Witness released surveillance video of the suspects involved in the theft. The three suspects unbolted the bottom of the spoon and forcibly removed it, damaging the building in the process.

Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can call 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish speaking.

The big red spoon has an estimated value of $3,500. Authorities are continuing to ask the public to come forward with tips for finding those responsible for the spoon theft.

