Aircraft issue postpones First Lady’s MI trip

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An aircraft issue caused First Lady Jill Biden to postpone her trip to Michigan on Monday, April 3.

Biden’s flight was diverted back to Denver, Colorado, according to Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.

Kildee was scheduled to host Biden on a tour at Delta College on Monday.

Her trip to Michigan will be postponed at a later date.

