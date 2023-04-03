Bookmobile coming to Public Libraries of Saginaw

The Public Libraries of Saginaw announced they have added a bookmobile to their services.
The Public Libraries of Saginaw announced they have added a bookmobile to their services.(Public Libraries of Saginaw)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Public Libraries of Saginaw announced it has added a bookmobile to its services to benefit the communities who may not have access to one of the public library branches the city offers.

The bookmobile was purchased with a 2022 American Rescue Plan Act equipment grant through the Library of Michigan. Funding is provided in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library of Michigan.

The Ford Transit van has been modified to include Wi-Fi and a basic circulating collection, but it can also carry curated carts that can easily be switched out between events.

“The bookmobile will allow us flexibility in our outreach to the community,” Library Director Maria McCarville said. “We will be able to bring a selection of children’s items to a morning event, then quickly change carts to visit a senior community in the afternoon. This vehicle even fits our puppet theater!”

Community members will soon be seeing the vehicle on the road at community events and making stops in areas that might not have convenient access to one of the four Public Libraries of Saginaw branches.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Public Libraries of Saginaw’s new bookmobile on April 26 at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Hoyt Library on 505 Janes Ave. in Saginaw.

Staff will be on hand to show patrons all the exciting new features of this mobile outreach vehicle.

April 26 is National Library Outreach Day. It is a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.

Read next:
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths
3 injured after car crash on White Station Rd.
Covenant Healthcare pays $69M to settle false claims allegations
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw
Michigan Medicaid expands covered dental services for adults
dental
MSU Union reopens over a month after the deadly mass shooting
MSU Union reopens

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
A close up of a Saginaw Police officer's badge.
Saginaw Police crack down on distracted driving
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for help to find a fugitive.
Crime Stoppers, FBI offering reward for help to find fugitive
Saginaw High School seniors can now apply for a $2500 scholarship to continue their studies,...
Saginaw High alum creates scholarships for students

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden visited the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans to highlight...
Aircraft issue postpones First Lady’s MI trip
Wrong-way driver on I-94 kills two adults, 4-year-old girl
More than 6,000 took the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Michigan
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, April 3