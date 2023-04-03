Bookmobile coming to Public Libraries of Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Public Libraries of Saginaw announced it has added a bookmobile to its services to benefit the communities who may not have access to one of the public library branches the city offers.

The bookmobile was purchased with a 2022 American Rescue Plan Act equipment grant through the Library of Michigan. Funding is provided in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library of Michigan.

The Ford Transit van has been modified to include Wi-Fi and a basic circulating collection, but it can also carry curated carts that can easily be switched out between events.

“The bookmobile will allow us flexibility in our outreach to the community,” Library Director Maria McCarville said. “We will be able to bring a selection of children’s items to a morning event, then quickly change carts to visit a senior community in the afternoon. This vehicle even fits our puppet theater!”

Community members will soon be seeing the vehicle on the road at community events and making stops in areas that might not have convenient access to one of the four Public Libraries of Saginaw branches.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Public Libraries of Saginaw’s new bookmobile on April 26 at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Hoyt Library on 505 Janes Ave. in Saginaw.

Staff will be on hand to show patrons all the exciting new features of this mobile outreach vehicle.

April 26 is National Library Outreach Day. It is a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.