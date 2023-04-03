Flint detectives on scene of homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported Flint Major Case Unit detectives are on the scene of a homicide.

At about 4 p.m. on Monday, April 3, MSP reported that detectives were on the scene of a homicide on the 3600 block of VanBuren Street.

Police said a suspect was in custody.

