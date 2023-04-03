Flood Watch for parts of Mid-Michigan with rain returning tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a pretty quiet day as we’ve started the workweek, and temperatures have warmed up significantly!

Most of us are reaching well into the 50s this afternoon, with some 60s dotting the map early this evening. However, clouds are starting to thicken up again and rain is expected to return for parts of the area tonight. After heavy rain on Friday, the ground is fairly saturated, so unfortunately, some flooding is possible tonight.

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area from later this evening through 8 AM Tuesday. For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Although most areas are dry as of late this afternoon, and rain has been mostly to our south this afternoon, showers are expected to build northward into this evening, and once they arrive, they’ll persist into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Track the rain as it moves in tonight with our Interactive Radar.

Rain is expected to move back in tonight. (WNEM)

Within the Flood Watch zone, this rain could be moderate to heavy at times, and with several hours of rain expected, we could see rainfall totals land between 1 to 2″ in spots by Tuesday morning. This doesn’t mean everyone will see that amount in the Flood Watch, but these areas will have the best chance. As mentioned above, the ground is very saturated already, so be mindful of leaky basements, standing water in the roads, and water levels near rivers.

An approximate look at rainfall totals tonight and early Tuesday. (WNEM)

Totals will drop off pretty rapidly north of the Flood Watch to generally 0.25″ or less, with the far northern areas having a chance to see no rain at all. Rain ends pretty quickly by 9 AM, if not sooner for most.

Lows tonight will remain in the 30s and 40s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will drop off tonight, but will land in the 30s and 40s with the clouds and showers lingering through the night. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Tuesday

Rain should dissipate rapidly Tuesday AM. (WNEM)

Once rain from Tuesday morning clears out, we should be dry most of the day. We should be able to make it through the lunch hour, afternoon bus stops, and the evening rush just fine. However, more rain is expected to move in on Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. The rain chances will primarily return after 7 PM.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be variable from east to west. (WNEM)

Before the rain returns, expect mostly cloudy skies to linger through the day Tuesday. High temperatures will be quite variable as easterly winds take back over. Areas downwind of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay will be stuck in the 40s, while inland areas will have a chance to warm back up into the 50s.

Those easterly winds will be between 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Rain that moves in on Tuesday night will have a chance to be heavy at times, with more showers and thunderstorms expected on Wednesday.

Rain returns to the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday AM. (WNEM)

Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

While the specifics of Wednesday’s thunderstorms are still something that needs to become more clear, the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Currently, the TV5 viewing area is under a Slight Risk, which is defined as a scattered chance of severe weather, slightly higher than our typical Marginal Risk means isolated severe weather. As it stands now, damaging wind gusts would be the primary hazard. However, we also cannot rule out large hail, or an isolated tornado.

Severe storms are possible on Wednesday. (WNEM)

It’s still early, and nothing is set in stone, so at this point, just be sure to monitor the forecast over the next few days.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the 60s and low 70s as a warm front moves through the area. Winds will be a nuisance, with sustained winds from the southwest around 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts near 40 miles per hour or even above.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.