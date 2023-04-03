MSP to attend city council meeting following complaints

Residents in Saginaw want answers about Michigan State Police patrolling within the city of Saginaw.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents in Saginaw want answers about Michigan State Police patrolling within the city of Saginaw.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said she has heard a lot of complaints about the Michigan State Police who patrol inside the city limits. A pair of representatives from MSP will be addressing the Saginaw City Council at its meeting at city hall on Monday night, April 3.

“We’re hoping that they can clarify what their purpose is and why they’re here,” Moore said.

Moore said she’s heard a lot of complaints about MSP who routinely patrol inside the city limits. As TV5 has reported, MSP troopers were criminally charged after two separate encounters involving Saginaw residents: one in March 2022, the other last September.

“Anytime somebody is abused, whether it’s law enforcement or anybody, it hits home. Because it could be somebody in my family. And so, we need to do a clarification so that everybody knows proper chain of command, and everybody knows what to do. And talking amongst ourselves don’t solve the problem, we got to go to the source,” Moore said.

Moore said she is hoping Monday’s meeting will remain civil.

“Please be respectful. And we’re not here to beat them up,” she said.

Moore said she believes state troopers have done good work in the city, and said their presence is necessary.

“At this point, we’re so short-staffed with police, we need somebody,” Moore said. “You know I would love to say, ‘No,’ but that’s not true. We need some protection in the city. If they’re going to serve and protect, let’s do it decent and in order. You know, we’re all still human beings, let’s treat each other accordingly.”

The Saginaw City Council Meeting begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

