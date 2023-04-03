MSU Union reopens over a month after the deadly mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Student Union on Michigan State University’s campus has reopened as of Monday.

To ensure the safety of those returning to the building, additional security measures are expected to be in place. All doors inside The Union along Grand River Avenue will be locked and the food court will remain closed. There will also be no courses held at the union for the remainder of the winter semester.

Memorials and tributes to the three students killed in the mass shooting on campus will be on display in the Lake Huron room on the third floor of The Union. University officials like MSU Deputy Spokesman Dan Olsen said the decision to re-open the union was not an easy one to make and they understand if students are hesitant about coming back.

“There’s a lot of thought that goes into this to try to be trauma-informed and really there is no ideal time to make the space available. That’s why we are being thought and making this an opt-in process,” said Olsen. “We’re opening the space saying you’re welcome to come back if this is something that’s important to you and you want to be part of the union. And it’s okay again if you’re not ready to do that. Everybody takes their own time for healing and processing. But we’ll be ready to welcome you back to the union when you.”

Therapy dogs were at The Union all day on Monday. As for Berkey Hall, it will not offer classes or events through the fall semester.

