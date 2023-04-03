Rain returns this evening & tonight, tracking storm potential for Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday saw sun return for a good portion of the day after a rainy and windy start to the weekend on Saturday, but clouds did start to move in during the evening and overnight. More clouds are expected to move in through today, with rain eventually moving in this evening. This rain will continue into Tuesday morning before another round of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Today

Conditions for the bus stops and your drive are in good shape as you head out! It’s just a little bit breezy. That wind is from the southwest keeping the area right around 40 degrees early this morning. The wind will hold the same direction today with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will be elevated substantially as a result with highs checking in around 58 degrees.

Monday sees highs in the upper 50s. (WNEM)

Rain will begin to move in just before sundown between 6 and 8 PM in our southern row of counties, then continue to lift northward through the evening. This will be a lighter rain that shouldn’t include many heavy downpours.

Rain moves in Monday evening from the south. (WNEM)

Tonight

Rain will be ongoing through the overnight but still only for the southern half of our viewing area. If you’re up north, you have a better chance at staying dry through the overnight hours.

This is 12AM Tuesday, rain will stretch up into the Tri-Cities. (WNEM)

Lows tonight will be cooler than what we saw on Sunday night. We’ll settle to the lower 30s up north with upper 30s to the south along with a lighter wind becoming northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

The rain from the overnight will continue into early Tuesday morning, but taper off pretty quickly by mid-morning (9 to 10 AM). Another stretch of dry weather will continue through the middle of Tuesday, but another round of rain is expected to pick back up later in the evening hours. That will lead into more rain on Wednesday too.

Tuesday will start with damp weather in the southern half of our area. (WNEM)

Rain totals from Monday evening to Tuesday morning will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″. Totals will increase going south in our viewing area.

Monday evening through Tuesday morning will net us around 0.25" to 0.75" of rain. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will be cooler than Monday, only up to around 51 degrees. The wind will continue from the northeast but will be stronger again with speeds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday

A strong low pressure system will lift through the Midwest much like at the end of last week. That will bring a strong cold front with it through our area, but also some warm air. These ingredients are combining to bring the potential for severe weather on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting the severe potential with a Slight Risk (2 out of 5). As always, there are still a lot of details to work out regarding this chance, but it’s something we’ll want to monitor closely heading into the midweek timeframe.

Wednesday will hold severe weather potential with a strong cold front moving in. (WNEM)

