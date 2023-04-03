Spirit carry 2-0 series lead into Flint for Game 3

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (2-0) head on the road for the first time this postseason for Game 3 against the Flint Firebirds (0-2) Monday, April 3, at the Dort Financial Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 463

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

The Series So Far:

Saginaw currently leads the series over Flint, 2-0. After a landslide 7-1 victory in Game 1, the Spirit put together another complete performance in Game 2. Despite surrendering an early Nolan Dann goal, Saginaw powered back with four unanswered goals, including Matyas Sapovaliv’s first OHL hat trick. Hunter Haight added an insurance goal along with an assist, and Tristan Lennox stopped 16 of 17 Flint shots. Nathan Day manned the crease for the Firebirds, stopping 22 of 25 shots faced.

Box Score & Highlights for Game 2

This is the first game played in Flint this playoff series. During the regular season, each team won two games apiece while in Flint. When playing in Saginaw, the Spirit won three of the four games played.

Players to Watch:

Tristan Lennox has been a mainstay for Saginaw through the first two postseason games. The overage goaltender has allowed just one goal in each of the series’ two games, and has stopped 50 of the 52 shots he’s seen for a league-best .962 save percentage (SV%). Vegas Golden Knights pick Matyas Sapovaliv has the most goals (3) along with the most points (6) for the Spirit. The forward earned all three goals in Game 2, and three assists and Game 1. Michigan native Dean Loukus’ five assists lead all Saginaw skaters.

Riley Piercey and Nolan Dann each have one of the two Flint goals, while Tristan Bertucci and Amadeus Lombardi each hold an assist. No other Firebird has found the score sheet in the series. Rookie Nathan Day holds top goaltending marks for his team, posting a 4.92 GAA and a .800 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Flint has six (6) players linked to the NHL, including Braeden Kressler (Toronto, FA), Dmitry Kuzmin (Winnipeg), Gavin Hayes (Chicago), Will Cranley (St Louis), Amadeus Lombardi (Detroit), and Artem Guryev (San Jose).

