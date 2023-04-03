VOTE NOW: Hemlock bar in running for best dive bar

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock has made it to the final round in a “best dive bar” competition and voting ends in just a few hours.

Dive Bar Road Trip’s “March Dive-ness Tournament” began almost three weeks ago with 128 bars from across the country duking it out for the number one spot.

After several matchups and more than 71,000 votes on Facebook, the family-owned Farmer’s Home Tavern has made it to the championship round against The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium in Rapids City, Illinois.

Click here to vote, and to vote for Farmer’s Home Tavern, “like” their graphic. Voting ends at the final buzzer of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game which begins Monday at 9:20 p.m. EST.

