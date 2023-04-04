Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In a heartwarming display of motherly love, a new mother dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter has adopted a little kitten who was also abandoned.

Officials with the shelter said the kitten arrived at the shelter crying and in a box, and it wasn’t long before Kela heard the distressed meows and insisted on adopting the feline as one of her own. She refused to leave the door leading to the kitten and wouldn’t go back to her puppy pool until the kitten was put in there with her. Kela has been nursing, cleaning, and treating the little kitten as if it were one of her own puppies.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
New DNA testing research has allowed police to identify a woman’s body found in Ohio about 43...
DNA, genealogy research identifies Michigan Jane Doe
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock has made it to the final round in a “best dive bar” competition...
Hemlock bar named one of country’s best dive bars
Wednesday sees an Enhanced Risk for the entire TV5 viewing area.
Tracking severe weather potential Wednesday

Latest News

PEACE SYMPOSIUM IS JUNE 9TH. TO REGISTER AND GET MORE INFORMATION GO TO OUR HOTLINKS SECTION ON...
Mridha International Institute of Peace and Happiness Symposium
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, April 5th
Community showing support following fire in Bay City
The Bay City community is coming together to help those whose businesses and homes were lost in...
Community showing support following fire in Bay City
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, April 4