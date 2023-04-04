Association of community colleges names MCC president ‘CEO of the Year’

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has named Mott Community College President Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea CEO of the Year for 2023.

The announcement was made at AACC’s annual meeting on April 3.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive the CEO of the Year Award and for this recognition from my peers across the country and from the people at my home institution who nominated me,” Walker-Griffea said. “For almost nine years now, my dedication and drive as a president has been laser-focused on student, employee, and community success and how Mott Community College can drive and promote these shared aspirations. I am always, always looking forward.”

Some of the criteria for receiving this award include demonstrated excellence in leadership, service, advocacy, community engagement, commitment to students and employees, strategic planning, and professionalism.

One president out of the country’s nearly 1,200 community colleges receives the award annually.

