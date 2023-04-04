Bay City Commission approves return of Feet on the Street

Commissioners in Bay City signed off on the “Feet on the Street” summer initiative at Monday night’s meeting.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Feet on the Street will close part of Third Street near Saginaw Street, Center from Saginaw to Washington, and Saginaw from Center to Fifth Street.

“We have so many visitors that travel all over the state and dine outside, have a refreshment. There’s entertainment out there. It’s just a good family atmosphere. Plus, all the concerts we have in our downtown area,” City Manager Dana Muscott said.

Feet on the Street will return for the next five years.

