City council considering tax exemption for potential grocery store

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw City Council members are considering whether to grant a 12-year tax abatement to turn the former Walgreens at Genesee and Hess into a grocery store.

The building was deemed obsolete because of the amount of work required to return it to a usable state.

An abatement would freeze taxes at current levels, giving the owners a financial incentive to invest in the site.

“This is a great opportunity for the fairgrounds’ neighborhood, for the city of Saginaw, and of course, our Genesee corridor,” one resident said during Monday night’s meeting.

A decision was not made at the meeting.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.