City council considering tax exemption for potential grocery store

Saginaw City Council members are considering whether to grant a 12-year tax abatement to turn the former Walgreens at Genesee and Hess into a grocery store.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The building was deemed obsolete because of the amount of work required to return it to a usable state.

An abatement would freeze taxes at current levels, giving the owners a financial incentive to invest in the site.

“This is a great opportunity for the fairgrounds’ neighborhood, for the city of Saginaw, and of course, our Genesee corridor,” one resident said during Monday night’s meeting.

A decision was not made at the meeting.

