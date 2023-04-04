Claims review process delayed in Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The claims review process has been delayed in the Flint water civil settlement.

Deborah Greenspan has been appointed as the special master to oversee the administration and disbursement of settlement funds to claimants.

The first claim notices were expected to reach claimants in April or May, the Attorney General’s Office said, adding their office does not have a formal role in the claims review process.

Claimants will not receive their payments until both the claims review process has been completed and all appeals are fully resolved, the Attorney General’s Office said.

As of April 4, neither of those things have been done, the Attorney General’s Office said.

An appellant in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals filed a petition over the weekend to review of the court’s order upholding the district court’s award of attorney’s fees. No distributions from the settlement can occur until that petition is resolved and there are no further appeals.

“Our priority is to see the victims of the Flint water crisis receive their compensation as soon as is possible,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “While we are not involved in the settlement pay-outs, our department is encouraged to see the process move forward and, though this most recent appeal may delay the disbursement, we look forward to the settlement being fully implemented.”

