Crews respond to fire in Bay City

Crews are responding to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City. (Courtesy: David Van Nostrand)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are responding to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City.

The fire broke out at a building in the area of Midland and Linn Street Tuesday morning, April 4. The building holds Mode’s Tavern and JR’s All Star Haircuts For Men, as well as several apartments.

Multiple crews are at the scene.

No details have been released on a possible cause or if there have been any injuries.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

