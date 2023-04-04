Crews respond to fire in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are responding to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City.

The fire broke out at a building in the area of Midland and Linn Street Tuesday morning, April 4. The building holds Mode’s Tavern and JR’s All Star Haircuts For Men, as well as several apartments.

Multiple crews are at the scene.

No details have been released on a possible cause or if there have been any injuries.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.