EPA announces $150M for water infrastructure upgrades in Michigan

(U.S. Air Force)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly $150 million of essential drinking water infrastructure upgrades across Michigan was announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday.

About $149,623,000 will go to Michigan through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). According to the EPA, the upgrades come from a $6 billion boost from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law, which is responsible for the attempt to remove and replace lead pipes across the country.

Senator Gary Peters was one of the lawmakers who voted on the bill.

“Every Michigander deserves access to clean and safe drinking water, no matter where they live,” said Peters. “I’m proud to have helped enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made possible this important investment to rebuild our state’s water infrastructure.”

The DWSRF decides on investments while using the results of EPA’s 7th Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment (DWINSA).

The EPA said the drinking water utilities need $625 billion in infrastructure investments over the next 20 years to ensure the nation’s public health, security, and economic well-being.

The law is investing over $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements between 2022 and 2026.

