Final MSU shooting victim discharged to another facility

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – MSU Police and Public Safety announced that the final MSU shooting victim who had been hospitalized has now been discharged to another facility.

The mass shooting at MSU on Feb. 13 resulted in the deaths of three MSU students: Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

Five other students were injured in the shooting. Four of those students have already been discharged from the hospital.

On Tuesday, April 3, MSU Police and Public Safety announced that the fifth student, who had previously been in critical condition, was in stable condition when they were discharged from Sparrow Health System to another facility.

