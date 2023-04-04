Final MSU shooting victim discharged to another facility

MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on campus on Monday night and five others were critically injured.(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – MSU Police and Public Safety announced that the final MSU shooting victim who had been hospitalized has now been discharged to another facility.

The mass shooting at MSU on Feb. 13 resulted in the deaths of three MSU students: Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

Five other students were injured in the shooting. Four of those students have already been discharged from the hospital.

On Tuesday, April 3, MSU Police and Public Safety announced that the fifth student, who had previously been in critical condition, was in stable condition when they were discharged from Sparrow Health System to another facility.

