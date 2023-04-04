Florida Democrats charged after abortion rights protest

Democratic Chair Nikki Fried is arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department outside of City...
Democratic Chair Nikki Fried is arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department outside of City Hall, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Fried was among a group speaking out in opposition to SB 300, which would put in place a six-week abortion ban.(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a Democratic state lawmaker have been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a protest in Tallahassee against a bill to ban abortions after six weeks.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among a small group of protestors arrested late Monday near the state Capitol building and charged with misdemeanor trespass.

Sen. Lauren Book, left, and about a dozen activists who were protesting SB 300, which would...
Sen. Lauren Book, left, and about a dozen activists who were protesting SB 300, which would place a ban on abortions after six weeks, were arrested outside the Tallahassee City Hall building, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

The demonstration came hours after the Republican-controlled state Senate approved a proposal to ban abortions after six weeks. The bill, which has the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is expected to pass the Legislature and become law.

Videos on social media show people chanting “shame” as officers led protestors away in handcuffs. The Tallahassee Police Department issued a statement that said protestors were told they would have to leave after sunset, but 11 people refused to go and were arrested for trespassing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Hospital in Saginaw
Covenant Healthcare pays $69M to settle false claims allegations
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police: 1 in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Durand man
Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
Wrong-way driver on I-94 kills two adults, 4-year-old girl

Latest News

retirement savings accounts down
The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump took...
Historic surrender and arraignment of former President Trump
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
FILE - President Joe Biden nominated Danny Werfel to steer the IRS as it receives the new...
New IRS leader promises faster, easier tax filing process
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca