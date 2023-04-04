Governor launches Michigan media campaign ‘to show the world what makes Michigan the best’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Whitmer announced that the state is making a bold, visually inspiring case as a destination for businesses and visitors.

In March, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) launched its reimagined Pure Opportunity business marketing campaign, as well as the evolution of the iconic Pure Michigan campaign.

“Michigan is a place that will drive the world forward through grit, our world-class workforce, and stunning natural resources,” said Governor Whitmer. “We will work together to show the world what makes Michigan the best place to invest, innovate, live, and explore. We will continue competing with anyone to bring manufacturing jobs and supply chains home and become known as a state with a strong business climate and unparalleled economic opportunity for workers. Over the last 100 days, we have made record progress to make Michigan the state where you can afford to live, be who you are, and have access to health care. We invite everyone to be a part of what we’re building in Pure Michigan. Let’s keep getting it done.”

Together, these efforts address head-on changes in business operations, migration patterns and travel behaviors that were fundamentally altered, and accelerated, by the global pandemic, offering a Michigan-first approach to changing perceptions and attracting and growing the businesses, visitors and talent to create long-term economic opportunity across the state.

The ‘Keep It Fresh’ campaign marks Pure Michigan’s return to national TV during the summer timeframe, with spots and custom executions running across Discovery, Food Network, HGTV and Magnolia Network. Regional efforts will target the state of Michigan, as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend, St. Louis and Toledo.

Meanwhile, the “Pure Opportunity” campaign runs across TV, digital, connected TV, print, social, search, radio, podcast, and out of home (OOH). Print ads will appear in national publications such as Forbes and Inc. and in-state outlets Crain’s Detroit Business and MiBiz. Radio spots can be heard on Sirius and NPR. The campaign also touts Michigan’s skilled labor pool, freshwater resources, and top ranking in Climate Change Preparedness, which set the state apart from much of the country.

Michigan’s appeal to businesses, workers, and visitors has not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, the state drew comparisons to Silicon Valley for its strategic investments in startups, future mobility, and the growth of Detroit as a tech-hub. The state has also racked up a slew of No. 1 rankings for various attractions like its Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Mackinac Island, Island Royale, Detroit Riverwalk, and charming small towns.

Meanwhile, the “Pure Opportunity” attraction campaign include images from Michigan companies including Pfizer, Orbion Space Technology, Calumet Electronics, FANUC and FLO, while images for the in-state efforts include Short’s Brewing Company, Daddy Dough Cookies and Detroit Denim.

“The Pure Michigan advertising campaign has been an integral component to the success of the tourism industry in the State since its debut in 2006. It has brought national recognition to the amazing natural resources and the remarkable hospitality our State has known for generations,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, President and Owner of Bavarian Inn Lodge.

Last year, MEDC launched its Talent Action Teams (TAT) in both the EV/mobility and semiconductor industries, working in coordination with Michigan employers, education leaders and training providers to assist prospective jobseekers in pursuing career goals in the state.

Last month, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, MEDC and TAT partners announced the Michigander EV Scholars program, featuring up to $10,000 scholarships to as many as 350 students at participating universities who sign a letter of employment with an approved company and commit to staying for 12 months in the state.

