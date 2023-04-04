Hemlock Semiconductor joins state partnership to lower cost of childcare for employees

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Hemlock Semiconductor employees will soon be eligible for more affordable childcare after the company joined MI Tri-Share, a cost-sharing program.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced the partnership Tuesday morning. The program offers working parents access to childcare at a third of the cost.

Whitmer’s office said to date, 139 employers are participating, and parents save an average of $464 a month, or $5,568 a year.

“Quality, affordable childcare helps parents go back to work knowing their kids are safe and is critical to growing our economy,” Whitmer said. “I commend Hemlock Semiconductor, one of Michigan’s most well-known companies on the cutting edge of science and engineering, for joining our growing Tri-Share program. By splitting the cost of childcare between parents, their employer, and the state, we can save families an average of $464 a month, help businesses meet talent needs, and build a brighter future for our state.”

The bipartisan program was launched by the governor as part of an ongoing effort to make childcare accessible and affordable for all working families. Whitmer’s office said the cost-splitting allows employers to create a competitive advantage when recruiting and retaining workers by providing a unique benefit at one-third the cost of providing the benefit themselves.

“Many parents are struggling to find affordable and quality childcare. These investments will help grow our economy and provide parents with the childcare they need,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “I am thrilled that Hemlock Semiconductor is joining a program that will put workers and their kids on a path to success. Greater access to childcare makes mid-Michigan an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Hemlock Semiconductor provides high-purity polysilicon products for the electronic and solar power industries. The company joins more than 120 businesses across Michigan that are already participating in the program.

“One of the biggest barriers for people seeking to join or rejoin the workforce is the cost of childcare — resulting in more parents being left out of the work force,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “We applaud HSC for joining the ranks of employers participating in the MI Tri-Share childcare program and are thrilled to see their commitment to helping their hardworking parents thrive in and off the job.”

Whitmer’s office said Tri-Share is currently active in 13 regions, including the Great Lakes Bay region and Shiawassee County.

Employees eligible to participate in the Tri-Share program must be employed by a participating employer, have an income above 250% of the federal poverty level and below 325% FPL, and not be eligible for the Child Development and Care program. Participating employers must agree to identify and recruit eligible employees, provide the employer portion of each participating employee’s childcare costs, and maintain communication with the facilitator hub regarding each employee’s continued employment and eligibility.

“At HSC, we put a high premium on work-life balance. We recognize that childcare costs can be a burden for many of our valued employees and we want to help,” said Barbara Metcalf, chief human resources officer at HSC. “The Tri-Share program is a tremendous way to overcome this major barrier to employment for many families across the Great Lakes Bay region and it will help attract and retain the talented workforce we need to continue growing.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.