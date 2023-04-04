Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans have two more weeks left to file their taxes, and don’t be surprised if your refund is smaller this year.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 80 million Americans have filed their 2022 returns.

So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds, which is about 9% less than at the same time last year.

The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900.

One reason for the decrease is that pandemic-era provisions, like the expanded child credit, have expired.

Still, the total number of people receiving refunds is up.

According to the IRS, 59 million people have gotten a refund this year, which is about 3% more than last year.

Most Americans have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Hospital in Saginaw
Covenant Healthcare pays $69M to settle false claims allegations
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police: 1 in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Durand man
Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
Wrong-way driver on I-94 kills two adults, 4-year-old girl

Latest News

retirement savings accounts down
The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump took...
Historic surrender and arraignment of former President Trump
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
FILE - President Joe Biden nominated Danny Werfel to steer the IRS as it receives the new...
New IRS leader promises faster, easier tax filing process
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca