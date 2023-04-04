Michigan considering hands-free driving law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Traffic deaths are at a 16-year high across the country. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released data Monday showing nearly 43,000 people died on American roads in 2021.

The NHTSA said distracted drivers are a major reason for the increase, as people use their phones behind the wheel.

Michigan lawmakers are considering a new proposal banning people from even holding their phones while driving.

“People are addicted to these devices and when they’re driving they’re feeling the need to hold the phone,” said Steve Kiefer, whose son was killed by a distracted driver was killed in a crash outside Webberville on I-96 in 2016.

“Obviously, the most horrible days of our lives,” Kiefer said.

Mitchel Kiefer was in his first month at Michigan State when a driver didn’t slow down for traffic and crashed into the back of his car at more than 80 miles an hour, pushing him across the highway and into oncoming traffic.

Kiefer said the woman behind the wheel was on her phone. Since then, he has dedicated his life to helping stop distracted driving, including supporting a hands-free law in Michigan.

“To think there are another 50 people going through this today and it’s going to change lives forever, we just need to do something to do about it,” Kiefer said.

Lansing police crash investigator Anthony VandeVoorde is using this “distracted driving awareness month” to let people know they can end the distractions now, by using things like Bluetooth connections through their car’s radio, putting their phone on ‘do not disturb’ and or even in the back seat.

“It’s not worth the chances. It’s not worth the risk to you and your family to answer that quick text,” said VandeVoorde.

Kiefer believes stricter laws will help reduce the risk and hopefully save lives.

“These laws don’t fix everything it’s an important first step,” said Kiefer.

These proposals were introduced last year, but a handful of Republicans opposed them claiming it wasn’t the government’s role to regulate safety.

The proposed hands-free package will have its first hearing in the house on April 11.

Kiefer said he expects the bills to get to the governor’s desk by the end of the month.

Twenty-four states and Washington, D.C. already ban people from using cell phones behind the wheel.

