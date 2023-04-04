Missing Midland Co. woman with dementia has been found

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 92-year-old Midland County woman with dementia who was reported missing on Tuesday, April 4, has been found.

Midland County Central Dispatch put out an advisory on the missing woman Tuesday morning after she was seen walking away from her home wearing a long blue robe.

Shortly after, central dispatch said she had been located.

