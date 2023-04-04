Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A moose in the Upper Peninsula received a police escort over the weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a conservation officer and a wildlife biologist were called out to help a young bull moose that needed assistance in Marquette County. The two officials escorted the young mouse down a two-track, away from a road and around large amounts of snow until it was able to go off on its own.

Officials said the moose was tired but in good condition.

The DNR is reminding residents to not approach moose and that its staff is experienced and understands the risk when approaching wild animals.

