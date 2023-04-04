MSP searching for missing, endangered teen

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old who has gone missing.

State Police said Nathan John Baughman was last seen at his home on Joy Road in Lapeer County on Sunday.

Baughman has autism, and his family believes he may be trying to ride his bicycle across the country.

State Police said he could be traveling on a black Schwinn bicycle with green lettering. His direction of travel and destination are unknown.

Baughman is believed to be wearing an olive green hoodie with dark sweatpants and black Under Armor running shoes.

Anyone who has information or sees him can call 810-667-0292.

