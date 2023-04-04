Plumber, sewer expert on how to avoid water damage

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - With more rain in the TV5 First Alert Forecast, a local plumber and sewer expert explains what you need to do to protect your home from water damage.

Genesee County is under a flood warning until Thursday morning. TV5′s James Felton talked to Genesee County residents on Tuesday afternoon, and they said this kind of flooding happens every year and they are used to it.

However, with more rain in the forecast, some may be wondering what they need to do to protect their home from water damage.

“With the sump pump, you want to make sure that’s obviously working, which you can just unplug it to make sure it’s working. Wait for it to rise up a couple of inches, plug it back in, it should kick on. If it doesn’t, then obviously that’s not working. In the event that it’s not working, you’ll want to reach out to somebody and get that replaced right away,” Pro’s Plumbing & Sewer owner Aaron Gross.

Gross said now is the time for homeowners to make sure their sump pump is working in order to avoid costly water damage.

“That’s going to be probably a hefty insurance claim provided you have a finished basement. That’s going to involve getting the drywall cut up, lots of contents getting damaged,” Gross said. “Even if you don’t have a finished basement, people have a lot of stuff down there, it’s all going to be wet and moldy, etc.”

Gross said it’s a good idea for homeowners to check nearby drains to make sure they’re free of obstructions so water can flow properly.

“This is a water backup pump that we like to install for backup measures,” Gross said.

Gross said having other options to protect your home is a great idea too. The water backup pump Gross showed is powered by water, which is good news if your electricity goes out. Battery-powered backup pumps are also available. Having a water alarm for your sump pump is another must-have item, Gross said.

With more rain to come, Gross said he expects to be busy with sump pumps.

“The more water, the more usage, the more stuff is going to break. So anytime there’s heavy rains, there’s going to be failures,” Gross said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.