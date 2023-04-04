Police: K-9 officer dies due to cancer complications

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton Police Department K-9 officer has died after his health rapidly declined due to his recent diagnosis of lymphoma, according to Chief Brian Ross.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 4 after the police department took the officer, Axl, to the Heritage Animal Hospital where he died. Ross said while they made efforts to prolong his life, his health rapidly declined.

Axl was a 4-year-old German Shepherd, who started at the Burton Police Department on April 17, 2020.

K-9 Axl. (Burton Police Department)

Axl and his partner, Officer Brenden Stocker, were certified through the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers. Their certifications included tracking, narcotic detection, building search, area and article search, and obedience.

“While Axl’s life was short, his impact on the City of Burton has been profound,” Ross said. “Axl was responsible for the tracking and apprehension of several criminals. He detected numerous types and amounts of narcotics. Most importantly, Axl was able to track and rescue multiple lost individuals including children and the elderly. With the hard work of both Officer Stocker and Axl, many lives have been saved.”

Ross said they thank the community for all of their support.

