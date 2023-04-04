Rainy start Tuesday, tracking severe weather potential Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain has been moving through the area overnight and early this morning, grab your rain gear heading out! This rain has prompted a Flood Watch for many of our southern counties, this is due to the potential for more standing water and flooding of low-lying areas because the ground is very saturated since last Friday’s rain.

Looking ahead, Wednesday still holds the potential for severe weather with a strong cold front moving through. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. All types of severe weather are going to be possible. The key takeaway: stay weather aware Wednesday and take some time today to go over your severe weather action plan in the event conditions turn south tomorrow. One important thing is having a way to receive weather alerts, the TV5 First Alert Weather App is a great source providing you up-to-the-minute information!

Today

Conditions are very wet as you head out the door this morning. Rain has been just about everywhere other than our northern row of counties. Temperatures are all above freezing so there’s no need to worry about ice, but you will encounter some puddles on some roads causing temporary hydroplaning. Drive safe! Have your rain gear out at the bus stop too! Rain will end shortly after students head to school, we expect to dry out around 8 to 9 AM today.

Highs today will be largely variable across Mid-Michigan thanks to a northeast wind. Wind speeds will be from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph out of the northeast. We’ll see a nearly 15 degree split between our northern and southern counties.

There is another chance of showers this evening which leads into more chances overnight.

Tonight

We should be able to see some scattered showers, even a few thunderstorms in our northern counties overnight. If those stay up north, not wandering too far south, then our likelihood for severe weather on Wednesday will hold, if not possibly go up even a bit more. Any thunderstorms tonight could bring some small hail, but it’ll largely just bring heavy rain/downpours.

Temperatures will increase throughout the overnight hours too. We’ll start off warm already, our “low” will only be around 49 to 50 degrees essentially right at sundown on Tuesday evening. The wind overnight will make a shift from the northeast to the south, maintaining a speed of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day

As mentioned above, if rain and storms Tuesday night can stay farther north, that will only continue to hold the severe weather chances for Wednesday. The atmosphere will be very primed with a combination of warmth, wind shear, and lift from the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is highlighting the risk we have with an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5, or “numerous severe storms possible”) across the entire TV5 viewing area.

Hail with a 1″ diameter is possible along with wind gusts between 60 to 70 mph in the strongest storms. One or two tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. To put it in perspective, the SPC has a 10% chance for tornadoes for our area tomorrow. This is 67 times greater than the average chance for a tornado in our area in early-April.

One important note, if we see any sun on Wednesday morning, that will only increase our severe weather chances into the afternoon. This would essentially “touch off” those ingredients.

As the cold front moves in, we’re expecting storms to fire up in more of a linear fashion along it. The image below shows how narrow of a line this will be, but it could be intense if these storms are able to materialize as strongly as the signs and ingredients point to. The best timing of this appears to be between 10 AM and 4 PM. Behind the cold front, conditions actually turn quite quiet with clearing skies heading into Wednesday night.

As always, stay weather aware heading into Wednesday. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team will be here tracking it all and will keep you updated on how things unfold. For a look into the rest of the week, take a look at your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

