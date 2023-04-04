Saginaw Twp School District faces backlash for ballot proposal

Saginaw Township's School District is asking voters for help to the tune of nearly $243 million to improve its buildings.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Township’s School District is asking voters for help to the tune of nearly $243 million to improve its buildings.

While some residents are in support, others say it’s too big of an ask.

“Perhaps there are some critical fixes that may be needed but shouldn’t we maybe hit the pause button on this big ask and rethink how we go about the funding on it,” Saginaw County Commissioner Richard Spitzer.

Spitzer and Thomas Roy, a Saginaw Township resident, said they will be voting “No” on a May 2023 ballot proposal for Saginaw Township. The $242.9 million bond would help renovate all school buildings and rebuild the high school.

“I think it’s too big of a ask at a quarter of a billion dollars. And it’s just unaffordable for a great many residents of the township,” Spitzer said.

To pay back the loan, it would seek an initial $6 million property tax increase. But they said that comes with interest the residents also have to pay back. They anticipate it will ultimately cost taxpayers $7.89 million over the next 36 years.

“Twenty-eight percent of the people are living on fixed incomes, which are living check to check. They also have to worry about electricity bills, gas bills, and they have to worry about all the ordinary things that normal people worry about,” Roy said.

Spitzer and Roy agree that they are not against the school receiving necessary upgrades, but believe there are other ways to do it.

“In my opinion, I think we should look everywhere we possibly can instead of always looking at the taxpayers. We use the taxpayers as an ATM and it’s like, it’s going to run out,” Roy said.

“We are already one of the most heavily taxed counties in the country. And to add this on top of it is just beyond belief,” Spitzer said.

They said the commission needs to talk to state and local law makers to invest more into the schools and remove that burden from taxpayers.

The district is holding several public town halls throughout the month for residents to learn more about the proposal. The meeting on Wednesday, April 5 will be at White Pine Middle School at 6 p.m.

Read next:
Police: 1 in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Durand man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
DNA, genealogy research identifies Michigan Jane Doe
New DNA testing research has allowed police to identify a woman’s body found in Ohio about 43...
Final MSU shooting victim discharged to another facility
MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
Plumber, sewer expert on how to avoid water damage
With more rain in the TV5 First Alert Forecast, a local plumber and sewer expert explains what...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw
Covenant Healthcare pays $69M to settle false claims allegations
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police: 1 in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Durand man
Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock has made it to the final round in a “best dive bar” competition...
Hemlock bar named one of country’s best dive bars

Latest News

Saginaw Twp School District faces backlash for ballot proposal
Plumber, sewer expert on how to avoid water damage
Fire at Mode's Tavern in Bay City
With more rain in the TV5 First Alert Forecast, a local plumber and sewer expert explains what...
Plumber, sewer expert on how to avoid water damage