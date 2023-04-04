Spirit fall to Flint in Game 3 overtime despite late tie

Flint, Mich. – The Saginaw Spirit (2-1) lost Game 3 in overtime with a final score of 5-4 to the Flint Firebirds (1-2) Monday, April 3, at the Dort Financial Center.

Matyas Sapovaliv scored two goals while Michael Misa netted a goal and two assists for Saginaw. Tristan Lennox started for the Spirit, stopping 38 of 43 shots faced. Five different Flint skaters made their way onto the score sheet, including Nolan Dann who scored the game winner. Nathan Day earned his first OHL playoff win as he stopped 33 of 37 shots.

The game began with Saginaw on the powerplay after Coulson Pitre went to the box for a check from behind at 1:59. Flint held them scoreless on the chance.

Later in the period, the Spirit went on another man-advantage after Riley Piercey was called for cross checking at 9:01 in the first period. The penalty was cut short due to Hunter Haight taking a roughing call at 10:53. Neither team could score during their powerplays.

Just like Games 1 and 2, the Firebirds struck first at 15:07 in the first frame. A Saginaw skater went to send a clearing shot from their own zone but the puck was intercepted by Coulson Pitre. Zacharie Giroux received it next, and he potted the puck past an outstretched Lennox for his first of the postseason.

Saginaw answered back with a game-tying tally at 16:43 in the opening period. Dean Loukus received a pass from Michael Misa at the left wing. The Michigan native gave the puck to Zayne Parekh at the top of the right circle. The defenseman ripped a shot past Day’s blocker for his third of the playoffs.

At the end of the first period, both teams were tied at one apiece despite a 13-7 Saginaw shot advantage.

The second period started with Flint on the man-advantage after PJ Forgione committed a slashing penalty at 8:28. The Spirit successfully killed off the chance.

Saginaw took their first lead of the game with a score at 10:44 in the second frame. Mitchell Smith passed to Joey Willis in the neutral zone. The forward took a shot at Day and the goaltender turned it aside. Michael Misa scored his second of the postseason as he collected and pushed the puck into the net to make it 2-1.

Riley Piercey went to the box for kneeing Michael Misa at 11:42 in the middle period, giving Saginaw a powerplay. Flint was able to hold the Spirit scoreless on the chance.

Michael Misa was called for holding at 15:39 in the middle frame, which gave Flint a man-advantage. For the first time in this series, the Firebirds converted on the powerplay and tied the game with a tally at 18:11. Ethan Hay won the faceoff and passed back to Tristan Bertucci. The defenseman rifled a shot over Lennox’s glove for his first of the playoffs.

After 40 minutes, Saginaw held a 24-20 shot advantage yet both teams were tied at two apiece.

The third period began with the Spirit on the powerplay after Artem Guryev committed an interference penalty at 2:20. Flint held them scoreless on the chance.

The Firebirds retook the lead at 8:09 in the third frame. Ethan Hay passed to Coulson Pitre behind Saginaw’s net. Marko Stojkov received the puck next out front and rifled a shot past Lennox’s glove for his first of the postseason.

PJ Forgione went to the box for holding at 9:49 in the final period, putting Flint on the powerplay again. Saginaw killed off the chance with some shorthanded tries.

Flint made it 4-2 with a tally at 14:52 in the final frame. Dmitry Kuzmin passed up to Amadeus Lombardi in Saginaw’s zone. The Detroit Red Wings pick beat two Spirit defenders and put the puck bar-down on Lennox for his first of the playoffs.

Saginaw cut the Firebirds’ lead to just one with a goal at 15:41 in the third period. After Lennox went to the bench for an extra attacker, Mitchell Smith received the puck from Zayne Parekh at the blue line. The captain sent a shot at Day and Matyas Sapovaliv deflected it past the goaltender for his fourth of the postseason.

Lennox went to the bench again with under three minutes to go, giving Saginaw an extra attacker. Saginaw tied the game with 57.9 seconds remaining. Michael Misa sent a pass to Matyas Sapovaliv and he potted the puck to the right of Day for his second of the game.

At the end of regulation, both teams were tied at four apiece with Saginaw leading shots, 36-31.

In overtime, Saginaw went down a skater after Mitchell Smith was called for closing his hand on the puck at 6:21. Just before the penalty expired, Saginaw went on the man-advantage after Dmitry Kuzmin committed a high sticking at 8:15. Neither team could score on their respective chances.

Calem Mangone took a holding penalty at 12:24 in extra time, resulting in a Flint powerplay. The Firebirds capitalized on the chance with a game-winning goal at 12:41. Dmitry Kuzmin passed to Ethan Hay who was involved in net front traffic. The center took a shot at Lennox and he made the save. Nolan Dann grabbed the rebound and pushed it past the goaltender to score his second of the postseason.

Flint took the 5-4 OT win in Game 3 with a 43-37 shot advantage and made it a 2-1 series.

Saginaw stays in Flint as they play Game 4 Wednesday, April 5, at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

