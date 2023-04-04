Unsettled through tonight & Wednesday, severe storms possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had plenty of opportunities for rain for the last several days, with more on the way tonight and Wednesday. Luckily there is light at the end of the tunnel, but the biggest hurdle is tomorrow.

Severe storms are possible on Wednesday, and our risk level is more elevated than we typically see. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an Enhanced Risk for most of the Lower Peninsula, which is a Level 3 on a Level 5 scale.

Damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes are all possible with tomorrow’s severe weather threat. While this may bring feelings of nervousness or anxiety, it’s important to know that good preparation goes a long way in keeping yourself safe in the event severe weather hits. Have a plan, be comfortable with that plan, and have a way to receive warnings so you’re able to execute that plan as quickly as possible.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers and thunderstorms late tonight may bring flooding to parts of the area. (WNEM)

Before we even get to our severe weather threat for tomorrow, we have the chance at more showers and thunderstorms tonight. With these showers and storms, the severe threat isn’t zero, but much lower than tomorrow’s risk. We’re currently under a Marginal Risk which suggests severe weather would be more isolated. Storms that pass through the area tonight may produce hail around 1″ in diameter (quarter-sized), which would qualify as severe. Heavy rain is also possible.

Some areas may pick up an additional 0.50" to 2". (WNEM)

Flood Watches are in place again tonight. Areas in these watches could pick up another 0.50″ to 2″ of rainfall tonight, falling on top of an already saturated ground, and areas that may already have standing water. For a complete listing, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Temperatures will rise through the night, so don’t expect to fall much further this evening than where are temperatures already are late this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be breezy overnight, out of the east southeast around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday

Rain is expected at times Wednesday AM. If this rain lingers, it may reduce our chances later in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Rain and thunderstorms may still be ongoing on Wednesday morning in parts of Mid-Michigan, and we’ll need to monitor how these showers and storms progress through the first part of the day. Showers and storms during the morning may dictate our chances for severe weather later in the day. If these showers and storms linger through the morning and take their time moving out, they may rob the atmosphere of fuel for later in the day.

On the other side of the coin, if they move out quickly or don’t pass through in certain areas at all, severe storms would have a better chance of developing. Any sunshine that may break through the clouds could also raise those chances.

Unfortunately, a very mild day will be tough to enjoy with the threat for storms. (WNEM)

Highs will be plenty warm enough on Wednesday, with upper 60s to middle 70s expected for the region after a warm front moves through. Also, not to get lost in the talk of storms, winds will be strong enough on their own tomorrow outside of any storms, with gusts potentially reaching between 30 to 45 miles per hour at times, especially in the afternoon and evening.

An Enhanced Risk covers the entire TV5 viewing area Wednesday, suggesting several severe storms are possible. (WNEM)

The main timeframe we’re watching for severe weather will be between 10 AM - 7 PM. We’ll likely be able to tighten up that window tomorrow. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has the TV5 viewing area in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, which suggests numerous severe storms are possible if everything comes together. This is higher than our usual Marginal or Slight Risk areas.

Stronger than normal hazards are possible with tomorrow's severe storms. (WNEM)

All forms of severe weather are possible, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. And one of the reasons we’re more concerned than normal is the chance for significant hail or tornadoes. “Significant” suggests hail that is closer to 2″ in diameter or larger (bigger than golf ball) is possible, or a tornado EF-2 strength or greater (111 to 135 miles per hour) is possible.

We acknowledge that severe weather, especially when there is potential for storms to be as strong as they could be tomorrow, there may be some nervousness or anxiety. In these situations, the best thing that you can do is take small steps now to better prepare yourself for tomorrow. Have a plan, be comfortable with that plan, and be able to execute that plan at a moment’s notice. Also, be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings. The more steps you take ahead of the storm, the safer you’ll be.

And it’s important to remember that although severe weather is in the forecast, it doesn’t mean every single community will see severe storms.

Our severe weather threat will end after the cold front passes the area, which should occur around 7-8 PM locally. Once that occurs, the rest of the night will be quiet and skies will clear into the day on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.