WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales

A group of orcas was caught on camera attacking gray whales in Monterey Bay. (Source:: KSBW)
By Tom Lopez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KSBW) – A drone captured a rare moment out at sea on video.

More than 30 orcas attacked two gray whales in Monterey Bay last week.

Evan Brodsky, a member of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, just happened to witness the attack and was able to record it.

“I have never witnessed anything like this in my life,” he said.

Brodsky, who’s been on boats since he was a child, said it’s not unusual for killer whales to prey on the calves of grey whales in the spring.

But marine biologist Isaak Haberman said it’s not common for the orcas to attack adult gray whales so early in the season. He said they normally look to prey on seals, sea lions and dolphins instead.

“Personally, this is a very special encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

The witnesses said the attack lasted for about six hours before the gray whales split up and escaped to shallower waters.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw
Covenant Healthcare pays $69M to settle false claims allegations
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police: 1 in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Durand man
Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock has made it to the final round in a “best dive bar” competition...
Hemlock bar named one of country’s best dive bars

Latest News

People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat.
A squirrel has learned to ring a bell for a treat
Saginaw Twp School District faces backlash for ballot proposal
Saginaw Township’s School District is asking voters for help to the tune of nearly $243 million...
Saginaw Twp School District faces backlash for ballot proposal
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca