Why prices at fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are on the rise

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and...
Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A have come to prize the birds that weigh only about 4 lbs.(Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird.

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A have come to prize the birds that weigh only about 4 lbs.

They are reportedly more tender and more flavorful than their bigger counterparts and now that demand is driving up costs for restaurant operators.

The cost for small-chicken boneless breasts has remained relatively high since January 2021, peaking at about $4.30 during the summer of 2022 before falling to about $2.50.

According to U.S. Agriculture data, the number of small chickens slaughtered weekly is down from nearly 49% of the market in 2005 to about 15% in 2023.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Hospital in Saginaw
Covenant Healthcare pays $69M to settle false claims allegations
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Flint detectives investigate murder
Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire in Bay City
Wrong-way driver on I-94 kills two adults, 4-year-old girl

Latest News

Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who has gone missing.
MSP searching for missing, endangered teen
Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
Couple uses Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle win for fertility treatments, welcomes baby
General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global...
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, April 4