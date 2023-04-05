CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 Saginaw weather camera captured a lightning strike in downtown Wednesday morning as storms rolled through the region.

A good portion of the TV5 viewing area is under a tornado watch until 4 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information with the First Alert weather team, and download the First Alert weather app to receive notifications of weather alerts in your area.

If you captured a photo of the storm, submit it below:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.