CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes downtown Saginaw

Lightning struck in downtown Saginaw on Wednesday, April 5.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 Saginaw weather camera captured a lightning strike in downtown Wednesday morning as storms rolled through the region.

A good portion of the TV5 viewing area is under a tornado watch until 4 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information with the First Alert weather team, and download the First Alert weather app to receive notifications of weather alerts in your area.

If you captured a photo of the storm, submit it below:

