Community showing support following fire in Bay City

The Bay City community is coming together to help those whose businesses and homes were lost in the fire on Tuesday, April 4.
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Bay City community is coming together to help those whose businesses and homes were lost in the fire on Tuesday, April 4.

The aftermath of Tuesday’s fire destroyed a building near Bay City’s Midland Street business district. The fire required assistance from surrounding agencies, and it caused parts of the building to collapse.

However, rising from the calamity is a communitywide effort to help the victims. Organizers say it’s all for one, one for all.

“We’re trying to help them as well. I know everybody’s trying to help the businesses as well. But there are also people living above there,” Rathskeller Food & Spirits co-owner Earl Bovia said.

Bay City businesses are coming together to help in the wake of Tuesday morning’s fire on North Linn Street near Midland Street. The charred building was home to Mode’s Tavern, JR’s All-Star Haircuts for Men, and several apartments. The fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen and took firefighters hours to extinguish.

“There’s a bunch of businesses down here,” Bovia said. “We’re all together. We’re all here for one another. So we wanted to reach out to the community. Bay City is a great community, so we wanted to reach out and we know that everybody’s going to help and we wanted to help in any way we could.”

At least six businesses, including Rathskeller Food & Spirits, will be collecting items and monetary donations to help the affected businesses and the tenants above them. They will be collecting food, shoes, clothing, pet supplies, and other items.

“Anyone that comes down here in the next couple of days, we’re going to give a portion of our profits for that as well,” Bovia said.

Rathskeller plans to donate 20 percent of its sales for the next couple of days to the fire victims.

The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce has posted on its Facebook page a list of other businesses who are also offering their support.

“This is a big community. We try to help out anybody that we can,” Bovia said. “We help out everybody to help one another.”

TV5′s Rayvin Bleu spoke with two of the tenants that lived in the building. They didn’t want to go on camera, but they said that they’re thankful for the support from the community.

The owner of Mode’s Tavern posted on Facebook that the building is a total loss and will need to be knocked down.

Read next:
DNA, genealogy research identifies Michigan Jane Doe
New DNA testing research has allowed police to identify a woman’s body found in Ohio about 43...
Final MSU shooting victim discharged to another facility
MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
Plumber, sewer expert on how to avoid water damage
With more rain in the TV5 First Alert Forecast, a local plumber and sewer expert explains what...
Saginaw Twp School District faces backlash for ballot proposal
The Saginaw Township's School District is asking voters for help to the tune of nearly $243...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw
Covenant Healthcare pays $69M to settle false claims allegations
Police: 1 in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Durand man
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock has made it to the final round in a “best dive bar” competition...
Hemlock bar named one of country’s best dive bars

Latest News

Community showing support following fire in Bay City
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, April 4
Saginaw Twp School District faces backlash for ballot proposal
Saginaw Township’s School District is asking voters for help to the tune of nearly $243 million...
Saginaw Twp School District faces backlash for ballot proposal