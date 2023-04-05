Consumers Energy installing new equipment to improve electric reliability

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy announced plans to install 123 new automatic transfer reclosers (ATRs) in 2023 to help prevent power outages and improve electric reliability for customers.

The energy provider said the investment in automation is a key part of the company’s electric reliability plan that aims to reduce both the number and length of power outages.

ATRS are technology that isolate problems on electric lines and transfer power automatically.

Consumers said the technology improves public safety and reduces the number of customers impacted by outages.

Nearly 470 of the 800-pound devices are currently on the electric system.

“After the February ice storms, we know customers are asking for a stronger and smarter power grid. By focusing on tree trimming, upgrading our electric grid, and using automation and other technology to quickly detect and resolve problems, we can drastically improve the electric grid and make it more reliable for all our customers,” said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “The ATRs are programmed to detect power loss and follow predetermined actions to help reroute power in another direction. We remain committed to doing more to update the grid and make it work better for our customers.”

Most of the project is expected to be completed this summer.

Consumers Energy said the ATRs were able to help prevent tens of thousands of outages in 2022 alone.

“The ATRs are instrumental when storms come through and cause outages,” Laird said. “They will be a big part of our reliability future and keeping outages to a minimum.”

The energy provider’s $5.4 billion electric reliability plan will also invest in trimming trees, replace aging equipment, and upgrade key equipment like substations.

