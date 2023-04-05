A few more storms along the cold front this evening, then drying out

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been an interesting day around the TV5 viewing area, with a round of rain and thunderstorms passing through earlier today, and now that a warm front has passed us by, we’re hitting the 70s!

Although our severe weather threat seems a bit lower, especially after our storms from this morning, we’re not ready to say it’s gone for good just yet. A cold front that still needs to move through from the west will be moving into this warmer air mass and we may still be able to see a few strong to severe storms.

Once the cold front passes us by, our threat will be gone for good. In the meantime, we’d rather be cautious. Keep tabs on any rain the rest of this evening with our Interactive Radar.

Also for more specific information on any Flooding Alerts around the area, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

We expect storms to end in all areas around 9 PM, and by that point, any remaining storms would be in our far eastern areas in the Thumb. As always, if any warnings pop up, we’ll have you covered.

If you have plans this evening, with it being a low chance, don’t feel like you need to cancel. However, be sure to check in with the radar every once in awhile or have the ability to receive warnings just in case.

Temperatures will remain mild through this evening, so if you’re not seeing any storms, take advantage! We will start falling off into the 30s and 40s overnight as our skies clear and cooler air settles into the region.

Winds will remain breezy overnight, with winds becoming westerly around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Thursday

Dry weather takes over on Thursday and for the most part, it looks like it will stick around for awhile into the weekend and most of next week! After dealing with soggy conditions going back into last week, this will be a much needed break.

Highs will be much cooler on Thursday, with temperatures mostly in the 40s, with only a few lower 50s sprinkled in between. On the bright side, literally, we should be seeing mostly sunny skies through the day Thursday!

Dry weather will also keep on rolling Thursday night into Friday. For a look beyond into Easter Weekend, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

