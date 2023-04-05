First Alert: Rain & t-storms Wednesday with some severe weather possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A strong storm system moving into the Great Lakes region today brings the potential for severe weather that we’ve been eyeing since the start of this week. Over the course of Tuesday night, we’ve already seen rain and some thunderstorms, but nothing has been severe so far early this morning.

There are various flooding alerts in effect due to all of the rain we’ve pick up over the last few days, you can view that information on our Weather Alerts page! If any severe weather comes in today, you’ll also find that severe weather alert information in the same location.

We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for today due to the storm potential, along with all types of severe weather being possible. The good news is that this morning, our tornado threat is less than what we were seeing yesterday; however, it is still non-zero and higher than normal, giving us all the reason to still be weather aware today.

All types of severe weather area possible Wednesday. (WNEM)

Today

This morning we’ve seen rain and storms already moving through our area, none of this has been severe so far. There has been plenty of lightning and there is still a hail threat with these storms early this morning. Use our Interactive Radar to track the rain and storms as you head out. As mentioned above, the tornado risk today has been coming down a bit since yesterday, though we need to monitor this through this morning. We’re expecting a line of rain and storms to develop hours ahead of the cold front. This initial line moves through from around 9 AM to 2 PM today. These storms hold the best chance of spinning up into a tornado, while also still holding the large hail (1-2″ diameter) and damaging wind gust (60 to 70 mph) threat.

These are the storms that provide the best chance of severe weather today. (WNEM)

As we head into the early afternoon, we’re expecting a small break in activity to work its way in. This will be after the initial line of rain and storms from the late-morning, but before the arrival of the cold front. With the cold front moving in, rain and storm coverage looks much lower than what we were seeing yesterday. The reason for this is that morning line of storms, using up a lot of the energy that’s available for later in the day. The passage of the cold front will just bring storms with gusty winds, the tornado risk looks to be highly mitigated later in the afternoon and evening because of that earlier round of rain and storms.

Late in the afternoon Wednesday the cold front passes, though storm coverage is limited with this. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center still has much of our area under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5, numerous strong/severe storms possible, some intense), while our northern counties have been downgraded to a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, scattered strong/severe storms). This shows how the morning line of storms uses up that available energy. No matter where you’re located in Mid-Michigan today, stay weather aware though as anyone could see severe storms today.

Much of Mid-Michigan remains under an Enhanced Risk. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, the tornado threat has gone down a bit today, but we still see chances that are non-zero and higher than normal today. The best chance for tornadoes has shifted a little farther southeast, closer to Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit. If you have family or any interests in those areas, be sure to let them know!

Most notably, the tornado risk Wednesday has gone down a little, although it is still higher than normal. (WNEM)

The warmth today is what provides the fuel for storms, especially the midday storms from the first line. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Aside from any storms today, it will still be breezy with a southwest wind gusting up to 30 and 40 mph. Because of that higher wind, it also won’t take as much work for the strong storms to achieve gusts of 60 mph, which would technically classify it as severe.

Wednesday sees wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. (WNEM)

Tonight & Thursday

Heading into the evening and night behind the cold front, conditions will remain windy though we dry out with partly cloudy skies. Going into Thursday it also stays windy with those same wind speeds as Wednesday, but it will be more out of the west. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies on Thursday, even on Friday too. For a look into Easter Weekend, take a look at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

