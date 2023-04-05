Former Burton officer bound over for trial for ethnic intimidation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A now former Burton police officer has been bound over to the Genesee County Circuit Court for trial after he was accused of ethnic intimation.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he slapped a Black man across the face while he was being restrained and uttered a racial slur.

Eric Freeman, the 41-year-old former officer, has been charged with ethnic intimidation, assault and battery, and common law offense misconduct in office.

Leyton said the incident happened on Feb. 1, when the driver of a car, a Black man, rear ended Freeman’s unmarked police car. This resulted in a chase that ended in a residential area.

This is where Leyton said the the driver backed up and hit Freeman a second time. Other units arrived and took the driver down.

“Freeman came up to him and leaned down and said some things to him, one of which was, ‘You ran from the wrong individual, I’m a cop,’ and then he slapped him across the face and uttered the N-word,” Leyton previously told TV5. “And all of this was caught on body camera and reported by other officers who were present, who recognized that this was totally inappropriate conduct.”

Related: Former Burton officer facing charges of ethnic intimidation, other offenses

On Wednesday, April 5, Freeman waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to the circuit court for trial.

Freeman faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.