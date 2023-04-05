Holly Hotel slated to reopen by end of 2023

Holly Hotel restoration update.
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Holly Hotel is now slated to reopen by the end of this year after it was involved in a fire from an adjacent building in 2022.

Although only one-third of the hotel was damaged by the fire on June 21, 2022, 100 percent of the building sustained considerable smoke and water damage.

George and Chrissy Kutlenios, the owners, gave an update on Wednesday, April 5, about their reconstruction process.

After assessing the damage in 2022, they believed they could restore the hotel more quickly than the last fire restoration, which happened in 1978 and took two years.

However, the Kutlenios didn’t consider there would be a “very long and protracted settlement with the insurance company.”

They also said they didn’t consider the extent of the water damage, supply chain issues and the overall lack of the availability of vintage wood trim, paneling, and wainscots.

The Kutlenios said they intend to make structural changes to the hotel including the addition of an elevator and redesign of the common areas. They said these changes require careful attention to detail and thorough planning.

They hoped to re-open near the one-year anniversary of the fire, but they said it was apparent they will now be ready closer to the end of this year.

The goal is to be open for the Christmas season in December.

“As always, Chrissy and I are very appreciative of all the kind letters, phone calls, and emails since the fire,” George said. “We are always available through email and will keep you updated with photos and posts of the rebuilding of the Holly Hotel.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

