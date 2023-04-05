Michigan teen dies in fall from Florida condominium balcony

(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WILX) - A Grand Rapids 17-year-old reportedly fell from a fourth floor balcony of a condominium and died in Destin, Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating the fall said he was killed early Tuesday morning.

A person staying at a neighboring condo noticed a body on the ground near an entry way outside a building at 500 Gulf Shore Drive, and called 9-1-1 around 4:08 a.m. for a welfare check, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived, the man was found dead. OCSO Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the tragic Spring Break death.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New DNA testing research has allowed police to identify a woman’s body found in Ohio about 43...
DNA, genealogy research identifies Michigan Jane Doe
All types of severe weather area possible Wednesday.
First Alert: Rain & t-storms Wednesday with some severe weather possible
Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in Saginaw County.
Most power restored in Saginaw Co. 
Lightning struck in downtown Saginaw on Wednesday, April 5.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes downtown Saginaw
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who has gone missing.
MSP searching for missing, endangered teen

Latest News

Camaron Hall
GHOST arrests man accused of grooming, raping child
A traveling exhibit celebrating the American farmer opens today at Saginaw's Castle Museum....
"American Farmer" photography exhibit at the Castle Museum
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, April 6th
The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the...
Bay City building owner speaks on fire, next steps
The Saginaw Spirit (3-1) won 2-1 in overtime over the Flint Firebirds (1-3) Wednesday, April 5,...
Smith’s OT winner gives Spirit 3-1 series lead