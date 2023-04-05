Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP fundraising dinner, March 16, 2023, in Keene, N.H.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire off of Midland Street in Bay City on Tuesday, April 4.
Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant
New DNA testing research has allowed police to identify a woman’s body found in Ohio about 43...
DNA, genealogy research identifies Michigan Jane Doe
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock has made it to the final round in a “best dive bar” competition...
Hemlock bar named one of country’s best dive bars
An Enhanced Risk covers the entire TV5 viewing area Wednesday, suggesting several severe storms...
Unsettled through tonight & Wednesday, severe storms possible

Latest News

Holly Hotel restoration update.
Holly Hotel slated to reopen by end of 2023
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law