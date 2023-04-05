Police warn about counterfeit bills

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the pictures below, or has received one of the bills is encouraged to call 810-735-5317.(Argentine Township Police)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Argentine Township Police are warning residents and businesses about counterfeit bills circulating in Genesee County.

Police said the $100 bills were passed to Speedway locations across the county, adding that they pass the ink test.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the pictures below, or has received one of the bills is encouraged to call 810-735-5317.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the pictures below, or has received one of the bills is encouraged to call 810-735-5317.(Argentine Township Police)
