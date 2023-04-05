Spirit return to Flint for Game 4 Wednesday night

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (2-1) look to take Game 4 against the Flint Firebirds (1-2) Wednesday, April 5, at the Dort Financial Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

The Series So Far:

Going into Game 4, Saginaw holds a 2-1 lead over Flint. While the Spirit won both home games, their first loss of the playoffs came on the road on April 3. The Firebirds used three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead going into the final five minutes of regulation. With Tristan Lennox on the bench, Matyas Sapovaliv scored at 15:41 and 19:02 of the third period. The two goals forced overtime, but it was Flint’s Nolan Dann who played spoiler and scored the OT winner, 5-4. Nathan Day earned his first career playoff win by stopping 33 of 37 Spirit shots. Tristan Lennox started Game 3 for Saginaw, stopping 38 of 43 for Saginaw.

Box Score & Highlights for Game 3

Players to Watch:

Matyas Sapovaliv was named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week even before his Game 3 heroics. His five goals are the most in the OHL playoffs, and he leads the Spirit with eight points. Dean Loukus’ six assists are the most for any Spirit skater and second in the OHL. Tristan Lennox has started all three games 2.21 and a .926 respectively.

Nolan Dann, who scored the game winner in Game 3, is the only Firebird with two goals. Ethan Hay has the most assists (3) and points (3) for the Firebirds, with all three coming in Monday night’s game. He also was an impressive 26/40 from the faceoff circle that night. Nathan Day holds top goaltending marks for his team with a 4.18 GAA and an .847 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Flint has six (6) players linked to the NHL, including Braeden Kressler (Toronto, FA), Dmitry Kuzmin (Winnipeg), Gavin Hayes (Chicago), Will Cranley (St Louis), Amadeus Lombardi (Detroit), and Artem Guryev (San Jose).

