SVSU to host FIRST Robotics state championship

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Valley State University will be hosting the FIRST® in Michigan robotics state championship from Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 8.

SVSU said that this is the fifth year they have hosted the FIRST® in Michigan state championship. The university said the event is expected to bring in 160 FIRST® Robotics teams from high schools across the state, equating about 5,000 students. In addition, SVSU is expecting about 4,000 visitors.

The university said this championship is an economic boon for businesses in the community. According to the Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, the championship in 2022 generated more that $4 million in direct spending.

FIRST® in Michigan aims to inspire young people to be science and technology innovators and establish a sustainable robotics competition team at every high school in Michigan. Robotics teams compete in qualifying events, and the top 160 teams will advance to the state championship at SVSU, and the winners of that will advance to the FIRST® championship in Houston.

Erika Kiehler, an SVSU student from Riley in St. Clair County, was involved in FIRST® Robotics as a high school student. She said she learned a lot and was able to earn SVSU’s FIRST® Robotics Scholarship.

“My participation in FIRST® has provided me so much,” Kiehler said. “I have learned so much about so many different things ranging from hard skills like using power tools and machinery safely and effectively to soft skills such as communication and teamwork. I have made valuable connections with people and made so many new friends through FIRST®. My team was small — only 6 kids my senior year! I was responsible for a lot of things on the team including budgeting, manufacturing the robot, and communicating with sponsors. I was our team’s ‘human player,’ which means I got to interact with the game pieces while a match was in progress.”

SVSU said more than 300 people – faculty, staff, and students – have volunteered to help on campus during previous championships.

The theme for the championship this year is Charged Up, presented by Haas. SVSU said the teams are asked to see the potential of energy storage in a new light as they compete to charge up their communities.

SVSU said opening ceremonies for the championship are anticipated to take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

